Taiwan Vice Premier Meets LDP Executives in Tokyo

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan met with senior officials at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo Wednesday, as Japan and Taiwan are looking to strengthen ties amid growing pressure from China on Taiwan.

In a roughly 40-minute meeting with LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Cheng said that Japan and Taiwan face common geopolitical challenges and that it is important for them to have a common vision.

Motegi said Taiwan is an extremely important partner for Japan, sharing fundamental values and having close economic relations and personnel exchanges.

Cheng thanked Motegi for Japan's provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan during the pandemic.

Referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s plan to make chips in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, Cheng expressed hopes for cooperation between Japan and Taiwan in semiconductor development.

