Boy Referred to Prosecutors over Sushi Store Pranks in Japan
Gifu, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police sent papers to prosecutors Wednesday on a 17-year-old boy who allegedly engaged in pranks at a Sushiro conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in the central prefecture of Gifu.
The boy is suspected of property damage after touching sushi that was on a conveyor belt with a finger covered in saliva at a restaurant in the city of Gifu on Jan. 3, according to Gifu prefectural police.
He appeared in a video that went viral on social media, in which he put his mouth on a soy sauce bottle and engaged in other pranks at the Sushiro store. The video was posted by a different person, according to prosecutors.
Akindo Sushiro Co., the operator of the Sushiro chain, had filed a complaint against the incident with the police.
Separately, the company filed a lawsuit against the boy at Osaka District Court in March, demanding some 67 million yen in damages over a drop in customers following the incident.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]