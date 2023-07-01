LDP Faction Gearing Up for Choosing Leader to Succeed Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Members of the biggest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been intensifying efforts to select their new leader, a position unoccupied since the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a year ago.

Many are pushing for the launch of a new leadership in line with the first anniversary of Abe's death on July 8, fearing that the prolonged absence of a leader may reduce the faction's influence in the party. Still, the outlook is uncertain.

Speaking on radio on Wednesday, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who previously served as head of the faction's secretariat, said it would be a year since Abe was gunned down. "We've reached a stage where we must decide" who will succeed Abe, he said.

Hiroshige Seko, who leads faction members in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, told a press conference on Tuesday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may reshuffle his cabinet and the party's leadership team this summer.

"It would be better if we have someone to act as the main point of contact" with Kishida, also LDP president, on negotiations regarding the reshuffle, Seko said. "We hope to reach some kind of decision in the not-so-distant future."

