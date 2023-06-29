Michida Becomes 1st Japanese to Serve as UNESCO IOC Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Yutaka Michida, professor at the Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute of the University of Tokyo, has been elected as chair of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, Japan's education and science ministry has said.

Michida became the first Japanese to be elected to the top post of the UNESCO body, the ministry said Wednesday.

Founded in 1960, the UNESCO IOC has been promoting oceanographic observation and research programs and implementing a project to create tsunami early warning systems.

Michida's term of office as UNESCO IOC chair will be around two years until the commission's next general assembly meeting.

Specializing in marine physics, Michida entered the Japan Coast Guard in 1984 before moving to the University of Tokyo. He once served as vice chair of the UNESCO IOC.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]