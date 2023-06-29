Shareholders Meetings Peak in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The season for shareholders meetings of major Japanese companies peaked on Thursday, when some 600, or 26 pct, of all Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed companies that close their books in March held such meetings.

Kei Uruma, president of Mitsubishi Electric Corp., where product quality inspection irregularities came to light one after another, said at the company's shareholders meeting, "We will reduce the burden on front-line workers and create a culture that makes it unnecessary for them to engage in inappropriate conduct," vowing that similar scandals will never be repeated.

A Mitsubishi Electric shareholder who attended the meeting showed understanding of the company's reform efforts, while calling on the company to "improve profitability by racking up achievements."

Mitsubishi Electric's meeting was held at a Tokyo hotel and lasted about two hours, shorter than over three hours last year.

At a meeting in Tokyo, many Toshiba Corp. shareholders said that they were disappointed at the company's decision to accept a takeover bid from a consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. and go private as part of its efforts to reconstruct its businesses, which have been mired in confusion since 2015, when an accounting scandal surfaced.

