Man Possibly Called Luffy Arrested over Robbery in Kyoto

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Thursday arrested Kiyoto Imamura, a senior member of a special fraud group based in the Philippines, on suspicion of issuing an order to rob a watch store in the western Japan city of Kyoto in May last year.

A joint investigation headquarters set up by police departments of Tokyo, Kyoto and three other prefectures suspects that Imamura, 39, went by names such as "Luffy" within the group and used mobile phones to issue instructions on the robbery from an immigration facility in the Philippines where he had been detained.

This is the first arrest of a person who allegedly played a directing role in the high-profile series of robberies across Japan that is believed to have involved a mastermind called Luffy. The development suggests that the investigation into the chain of command behind the cases is entering a critical phase.

Imamura was arrested on robbery charges, for allegedly conspiring with other members of the group to steal 41 luxury and other wristwatches worth 69 million yen in total from the watch shop in Kyoto's Nakagyo Ward on May 2 last year.

Whether Imamura has admitted to the charges has not been revealed.

