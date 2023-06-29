Sunken Hokkaido Tour Boat May Have Departed with Gap in Hatch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Kazu I sightseeing tour boat that sank off Hokkaido, northern Japan, in a fatal accident last year may have departed with a gap in the hatch, a draft investigation report showed Thursday.

The draft report, released by the government's Japan Transport Safety Board, quotes a participant in a life-saving training conducted two days before the accident as saying that, during the training, there was a gap of about 3 centimeters in the cover of the hatch.

"I felt that the cover couldn't be closed completely unless you had the knack," the participant said, adding that the hatch did not appear to be fixed by the day of the accident, according to the draft report.

Since the hatch cover was missing from the salvaged Kazu I, the safety board conducted a test using a model of the hatch and found a similar gap that could not be closed with clip fasteners.

The safety board believes that the hatch was not closed completely for some reason when the boat departed and was opened due to the shaking of the boat on the sea, causing the boat to get flooded.

