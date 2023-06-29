Japan, S. Korea Agree to Revive Currency Swap Arrangement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea on Thursday agreed to revive their currency swap arrangement in an effort to enhance the region's financial safety net, a step designed to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between the two countries amid improved relations.

The arrangement allows Japan and South Korea to provide each other with foreign currencies during a financial crisis. The two countries launched a currency swap arrangement in 2001, but the pact expired in 2015 amid a series of disputes between them mainly over history issues.

The two countries concluded that reviving the arrangement would be a strong symbol of bilateral financial cooperation, though there is no urgent need for such a system.

Tokyo and Seoul agreed to revive the arrangement for 10 billion dollars at a meeting in Tokyo between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Choo Kyung-ho, South Korean deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, the first cabinet-level financial dialogue between the two countries since August 2016.

At a press conference after the dialogue, Suzuki said, "Strengthening bilateral efforts is needed" to prepare for a possible crisis, while noting that the currency swap arrangement will not be utilized for the time being.

