3 Ex-GSDF Members Plead Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

Fukushima, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting former colleague Rina Gonoi, 23, in their first court hearing at Fukushima District Court on Thursday.

The three--Shutaro Shibuya, 30, Akito Sekine, 29, and Yusuke Kimezawa, 29--denied the charges even after they apologized directly to Gonoi last October.

They were indicted after a prosecution inquest panel overturned public prosecutors' initial decision to forgo indictment.

According to the indictment, the former GSDF members allegedly pushed Gonoi onto a bed and pressed the lower part of their bodies against her, among other acts, while dining with other members in a building at a GSDF training area in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on the night of Aug. 3, 2021.

The three and Gonoi belonged to the same unit at the GSDF's Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, at the time.

