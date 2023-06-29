8 Japan Automakers’ Domestic Output Up 49 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Combined domestic automobile output by eight major Japanese makers in May rose 49.0 pct from a year before to some 590,000 units, up for the fifth consecutive month, their latest data showed Thursday.

All eight makers posted higher production after semiconductor supply shortages eased.

Output soared 99.2 pct to 53,000 units at Nissan Motor Co. and 61.4 pct to 46,000 units at Daihatsu Motor Co.

The eight companies’ combined global output increased 28.0 pct to 2.07 million units.

At Toyota Motor Corp., global production rose 33.4 pct to 840,000 units, hitting a record high for May. The previous high was 800,000 units marked in 2019.

