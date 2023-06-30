Mitsubishi EVs to Be Sold at 5 Yamada Denki Stores from July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yamada Holdings Co. has said consumer electronics retail unit Yamada Denki Co. will start selling electric vehicles of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to corporate customers at five outlets in the eastern Japan prefectures of Kanagawa and Saitama from July.

Yamada will aim to increase the number of its stores handling Mitsubishi EVs to 11 and will continue to expand the sales network further, the company said Thursday. It will also consider launching the sales of Mitsubishi EVs to general consumers.

Amid growing social momentum for decarbonization, Yamada hopes to support client companies' efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by proposing the introduction of EVs and battery charging facilities. It also hopes that the initiative will help bolster the sales of so-called smart houses that store electricity generated by solar power generation in storage batteries and EVs.

The Yamada outlets will sell two Mitsubishi EV models: the eK Cross EV, a minivehicle type, and the Minicab MiEV, a commercial minivehicle type. They will aim to provide all EV-related services, including maintenance, as a one stop service.

