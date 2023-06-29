Iconic Parks in Hiroshima, Pearl Harbor Become Sisters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Thursday signed a sister park agreement between Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in western Japan and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in the U.S. state of Hawaii.

The two parks will share documents necessary for the restoration of historic buildings and landscapes, as well as experience in tourism management, and will also conduct exchange projects.

The Hiroshima park aims to pass on the tragedy of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city to future generations, while the Pearl Harbor memorial is designed to mourn for the victims of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The signing of the agreement took place at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

The two parks are "places that symbolize the beginning and end of the war," Matsui said, adding that wishes for peace are now shared by the peoples of both countries.

