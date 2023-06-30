EU Likely to Lift Restrictions on Food Imports from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The European Union is considering fully abolishing its import restrictions on Japanese food products introduced after the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, sources said Thursday.

The EU requires certificates of radiation inspection for some products imported from 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including certain fishery products from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, where the stricken plant stands.

If the import restrictions are removed, such certifications will no longer be necessary. The lifting of the regulations would also contribute to quelling negative rumors about the safety of Japanese food, the sources said.

The EU's final decision on whether to lift the restrictions may be timed to coincide with a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and EU leaders to be held in Brussels in mid-July, the sources also said.

The EU has relaxed in stages its import restrictions, introduced in March 2011. The current restrictions also affect mushrooms made in Fukushima and edible wild plants from Miyagi Prefecture, which neighbors Fukushima.

