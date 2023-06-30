Fujitsu Halting My Number System for Convenience Stores Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujitsu Ltd. is halting again its group's system that allows holders of My Number personal identification cards to obtain residency and other certificates through information terminals at convenience stores, citing another problem.

The suspension affects all 123 organizations, including local governments, that use the system, according to Fujitsu's recent announcement. No decision has been made on when to put the system back into operation.

Fujitsu judged it necessary to conduct another round of inspection after a residency certificate applicant was issued a certificate for a different person in Munakata in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

At a news conference Friday, internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto expressed regrets over the fresh problem, which led to exposure of personal information.

The system, provided by Fujitsu Japan Ltd., had been halted until June 17 for inspection following the revelation of problems including the issuance of residency certificates of people other than applicants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]