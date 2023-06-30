Ex-Toyota Pres. Gets Record Pay in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that Chairman Akio Toyoda received record annual pay for a Toyota president in fiscal 2022, when he held the presidency of the Japanese automaker.

The remuneration for the year to March was 999 million yen, up from the previous record of 685 million yen marked the preceding year, according to the company's latest annual securities report.

Toyoda stepped aside to become chairman in April.

Five board members, including Toyoda, received over 100 million yen in executive pay in the reporting year.

The record pay to Toyoda reflected the introduction of a new pay system that takes into account not only profits and market capitalization but also the levels of executive pay at big international businesses, particularly comparable companies in Europe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]