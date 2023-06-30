IAEA Chief to Visit Japan from Tues. over Treated Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi will visit Japan for four days from Tuesday over the planned release into the sea of treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

Grossi plans to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday and hand him a comprehensive report about the safety of the planned treated water release that will be compiled by the IAEA shortly.

During his stay in Japan, Grossi is scheduled to visit the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. nuclear plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, in Fukushima Prefecture.

Grossi will visit Japan as a guest of the Foreign Ministry. He will also hold talks with Hayashi on Tuesday.

"We will exchange opinions about various issues, including the treated water release," Hayashi told a press conference.

