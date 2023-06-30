Japan Food Price Hikes in 2023 Already Topping 2022 Total

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of food items that have seen or are set to see price hikes in the first 10 months of 2023 reached 29,106 as of Friday, already exceeding the 2022 total of 25,768, a survey by credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed.

In July, prices are set to rise for 3,566 food items, up about 50 pct from a year before, and nearly half of the items are bread products after the government raised the price of imported wheat this spring, according to the survey of 195 major food companies.

At the beginning of July on Saturday, Yamazaki Baking Co. will implement an average price hike of 7.0 pct for 227 items, including Royal Bread products. Fuji Baking Co. will raise the prices of some 220 items by 3.8 to 12.0 pct.

Nisshin Seifun Welna Inc. will lift the price of its 1-kilogram cake flour mix from 329 yen to 337 yen. The price of Showa Sangyo Co.'s 450-gram tempura flour mix will rise from 368 yen to 378 yen.

Seasoning prices will also go up.

