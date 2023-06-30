Japan Picks 161 More Security-Linked Sites for Restriction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to designate 161 more locations under the law for regulating the use of land around key security facilities.

The locations in 10 prefectures include areas around Self-Defense Forces facilities including the Air SDF's Komatsu Base in Ishikawa and the Ground SDF's Miyakojima camp in Okinawa, as well as around Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima and Niigata Airport, which is used by commercial and SDF aircraft.

The Sendai plant was the first nuclear plant to receive such a designation. The prefectures also include Miyagi, Tokyo, Tottori, Shimane, Kochi, and Nagasaki.

Including the first batch of 58 designations last December, the total number of designated locations will reach 219. The second batch of designations will take effect as early as August.

The government aims to designate a total of about 600 locations by the end of fiscal 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]