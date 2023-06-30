Japan Tax Panel Calls for Sufficient Tax Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government must secure sufficient tax revenue to avoid passing the tax burden on to future generations, its Tax Commission said Friday.

In its first medium-term policy report in four years, the commission, which advises the prime minister, underscored the importance of tax revenue, as well as the three taxation principles of fairness, neutrality and simplicity.

The commission warned that Japan's ability to procure revenue from taxation has been eroded while fiscal needs are expected to increase further for measures to deal with COVID-19, defense capability expansion and steps to tackle the country's declining birthrate.

The panel handed the report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The report covers structural changes in the economy and society exhaustively," Kishida said. "It will provide an important basis when we discuss the ideal future for the country's tax system in the medium to long term."

