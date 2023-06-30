Japan Ruling Bloc Eyes Export of Next-Generation Fighter Jet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are seen proposing discussions for exporting a next-generation fighter jet that Japan will jointly develop with Britain and Italy.

The two parties are discussing a proposed easing of Japan's self-imposed restrictions on transfers of defense equipment and technology to other countries. On Friday, working-level members of the two parties agreed to release a report on the matter Wednesday, aiming to include the proposal in it.

The report is expected to say that there should be discussions to allow exports of defense equipment jointly developed with other nations to third countries, with the envisioned fighter jet in mind.

Under its current guidelines, Japan can export defense equipment related to any of the five categories of rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping only to countries that contribute to its own national security.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report is expected to say that Japan should consider allowing exports also to nations being invaded by others in violation of international law.

