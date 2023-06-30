Japan Post to Book Loss on Rakuten Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. said Friday that it will book an appraisal loss of 85,058 million yen for April-June due to a fall in the price of Rakuten Group Inc. shares it holds.

Japan Post may post a consolidated net loss for the quarter as a result. The company left its net profit forecast for the full year ending March 2024 unchanged at 240 billion yen, citing a possible rebound in Rakuten shares.

In March 2021, Japan Post invested about some 150 billion yen in Rakuten.

Rakuten shares closed at 499 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, down sharply from about 1,145 yen at the time of Japan Post's investment.

The slump was caused by Rakuten's struggling mobile phone business and its public offering of some 300 billion yen in new shares in May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]