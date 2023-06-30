Japanese Journalist Denied Entry to Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Hong Kong has barred Japanese journalist Yoshiaki Ogawa from entering the city, apparently over his coverage of the 2019 massive protests, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Ogawa, 54, arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday night, but he was stopped by immigration authorities and had to answer questions in a separate room. He was deported Friday without receiving reasonable explanations.

He covered the protests by visiting Hong Kong and wrote a book about them. These activities were apparently deemed problematic by authorities.

Since last December, Hong Kong has refused entry to a Japanese photographer who took photos of the protests and another Japanese who played a musical instrument on the street during the protests.

