Japan Issues Summer Power-Saving Request in TEPCO Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday issued a power-saving request to households and businesses in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s service area for this summer.

TEPCO customers are asked to conserve electricity at their own pace until the end of August, as the power reserve ratio in its service area is feared to fall close to 3 pct, the minimum level considered necessary for stable power supply.

"Small things you do add up to make a big effect. Please save electricity as much as possible," industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference on Friday.

In summer, electricity demand hits its peak in the afternoon. Electricity supply becomes tight especially late in the afternoon, after people get back home from work or school.

Effective power-saving measures people can take at home include running air conditioners at higher temperatures, cleaning air conditioner filters and turning lights off frequently.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]