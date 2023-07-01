Tokyo's Dismantled "Nakagin" Capsules Being Given New Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The dismantled Nakagin Capsule Tower Building in Tokyo, once an iconic work of contemporary architecture, is being given new life, with one of its housing module capsules having joined a U.S. art museum collection and others planned to be utilized for various purposes.

A masterpiece of the late Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, the building was made of 140 independent housing module capsules that characterized its unique exterior design.

The building was dismantled last year, but some former residents, allured by the historic structure representing Japan's postwar architectural movement called metabolism, have stood up to save the capsules.

Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo's posh Ginza shopping district was completed in April 1972. Although the tower was built under the concept that it would stay usable almost permanently through the replacement of the housing module capsules, it had to be dismantled 50 years later due partly to aging.

In 2014, a group of residents of the building launched a preservation project. With ownership of 23 capsules, the group had since worked to restore the capsules' original conditions.

