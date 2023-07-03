Contest Seeks Videos from School Absentees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--A nonprofit group has launched a contest seeking short videos from people who have been school absentees to send messages of encouragement to others in similar circumstances.

The group, which publishes a newspaper on school absenteeism, is holding the contest for the first time in hopes of helping lower the risk of children taking their own lives, which tends to rise before the end of summer recess.

"We want to say that school absenteeism and any other experience can be turned into something rare and valuable," said the group's representative, Shiko Ishii. "We hope that people who are in such circumstances will watch these videos and feel they are not alone."

The contest is open to people under the age of 20 who have skipped even one day of school because they did not want to go.

Applicants are asked to produce videos of up to one minute and post them on TikTok with a dedicated hashtag.

