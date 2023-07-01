Nancy Matsumoto's Book on Sake Wins James Beard Award

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 30 (Jiji Press)--A book on the charms of Japanese sake written jointly by Nancy Matsumoto, a third-generation Japanese-American journalist, and Michael Tremblay, a sake sommelier, has won a 2023 James Beard award.

The James Beard Awards, known as the Oscars of the food world, honor the best chefs, writers and restaurants in the United States.

Matsumoto, who received the award for the book "Exploring the World of Japanese Craft Sake" at an award presentation ceremony on June 3, told Jiji Press on June 21 that although there are many topics she wants to cover, she is resolved to continue writing about sake.

The book won the award in the category of "Beverage Without Recipe."

Matsumoto spent two years to write the 240-page English book, including the time to do related research. It features information she collected by visiting 35 sake breweries in Japan and North America. In addition to introducing basic information about sake and publishing photographs taken during the tour of breweries, she wrote in the book about cuisines from places she visited, even offering a recipe for "kiritanpo nabe," a specialty from Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

