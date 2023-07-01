Heavy Rain in Western, Southwestern Japan Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Record rainfall in parts of western and southwestern Japan since Friday left one person dead and another missing by Saturday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning residents against possible landslides.

According to local police, a man in his 60s was found inside an inundated vehicle in the city of Yamaguchi, the capital of the namesake prefecture in western Japan, Saturday morning. He was confirmed dead on the spot.

A house was swept up in a landslide in the city of Yufu in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, leaving a resident in his 70s missing.

Heavy rain, caused by an active seasonal rain front, hit Yamaguchi Prefecture from late at night on Friday to the small hours of Saturday. The agency said a linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes especially heavy rain, was formed in the prefecture.

A river flooded in the Yamaguchi city of Sanyoonoda, and authorities issued the highest emergency alert in the country's five-tier warning system for parts of the city, urging residents to secure safety immediately.

