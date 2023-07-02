Only 49 Pct of Japan Students Remove Masks during PE Classes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--A recent survey has shown that 68 pct of students in Japan, from sixth graders to second-year high school students, want to take off their face masks during physical education classes, while only 49 pct actually do so.

As many children are believed to be wearing masks against their will on other occasions as well, an expert said, "It's desirable to create an environment where children can decide whether to wear or not at their own will."

On March 13, the criteria for wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were greatly relaxed in Japan, and it is now up to individual judgment whether to wear masks both indoors and outdoors.

The National Center for Child Health and Development conducted the survey in April-May on children across Japan and received responses from 749 children. The valid response rate was 30 pct.

The survey asked whether the respondents want to wear masks and whether they do so by citing specific situations.

