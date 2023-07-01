Kishida May Reshuffle Cabinet in Aug. or Sept.: LDP Official

Newsfrom Japan

Kasukabe, Saitama Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--Toshiaki Endo, chairman of the General Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Saturday he thinks Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will possibly reshuffle his cabinet and the LDP's leadership team in August or September.

The comment, made when Endo gave a speech in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, came amid speculation within the ruling camp that Kishida may carry out the reshuffles in summer or later and dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, for a snap election in autumn at the earliest.

On the LDP's election cooperation with its coalition partner, Komeito, Endo touched on his party's plan to support a Komeito candidate in the Saitama No. 14 constituency in the next Lower House election and said the LDP will seek Komeito's support elsewhere in turn.

