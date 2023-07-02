Masuda Likely to Be Named Administrative Vice Minister of Defense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering appointing Kazuo Masuda, 59, chief of the Defense Ministry's Bureau of Defense Policy, as administrative vice minister of defense to succeed Atsuo Suzuki, 61, informed sources said Saturday.

Also, Kiyoshi Serizawa, 59, head of the defense minister's Secretariat, is likely to replace Masami Oka, 59, as vice minister of defense for international affairs, according to the sources.

The appointments will be decided at a cabinet meeting shortly.

After serving as secretary to former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, Masuda took the current post in July 2021. He has been involved in the drastic strengthening of Japan's defense power pursued by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as head of a related bureau of the ministry.

Suzuki became administrative vice minister of defense in July last year after serving as commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency under the Defense Ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]