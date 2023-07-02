Memorial Services Held 3 Years after Downpours in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Pref., July 2 (Jiji Press)--Memorial ceremonies were held in Kumamoto Prefecture on Sunday for those who lost their lives in floods and mudslides caused by downpours that mainly hit the southwestern Japan prefecture around three years ago.

At the ceremony in the Kumamoto city of Hitoyoshi, one of the hardest hit areas, 46 participants, including bereaved family members, jointly offered a moment of silence and prayed for the souls of the victims.

In a speech at the ceremony, Hitoyoshi Mayor Hayato Matsuoka said, "In order to protect precious lives, we will develop and expand evacuation routes and evacuation sites, and establish a system where everyone can escape without delay."

Also at the ceremony, Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima said, "We'll do our best to ensure the safety and security of the affected areas and achieve creative reconstruction."

Speaking as a representative of the bereaved families, Shinji Kuraoka, 54, who lost his aunt, Ayako, then 92, in the disaster, said, "I'll never forget the tragedy I saw that day." He pledged to pass on what he experienced at first hand.

