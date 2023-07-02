Japan My Number Inspection May Not Be Completed by Autumn: Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital minister Taro Kono on Sunday suggested that the government's comprehensive inspection of information that can be viewed on the government-run website for My Number personal identification card holders may not be completed by autumn.

"Although we'll aim for completion by autumn, in case we cannot make it, we'll have no choice but to prioritize making the inspection properly," Kono said in a television program aired by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Following a series of problems with the My Number system, including cases in which My Number cards were linked to the health insurance data of people other than the cardholders. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to complete the comprehensive inspection by autumn in principle. In late June, Kishida told related ministers to move up the compilation of an interim report on the inspection to early August from late in the same month.

Kono said he plans to check by the end of July to what extent manuals have been prepared for the linking of My Number cards to personal information.

Meanwhile, Kono offered the view that there is no need to change the government's plan to abolish the health insurance certificates in autumn 2024 for full integration into My Number cards. Noting that the integration will be followed by a grace period of up to one year in which existing health insurance certificates can be used, Kono said, "We have two and half years from now, realistically speaking, and there probably won't be a problem."

