28 Victims Mourned 2 Years after Central Japan Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Monday to mourn the 28 victims of a major mudslide that struck Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, two years ago.

About 70 participants to the ceremony at an elementary school in the disaster-hit Izusan district offered flowers and observed a moment of silence.

"We'll make steady progress toward reconstruction and pass on our experiences and lessons to future generations, so that the incident will never happen again," Atami Mayor Sakae Saito said in a speech.

"I want to know the truth of why my mother had to die," Tomoaki Ota, 57, whose 80-year-old mother died due to the mudslide, told Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu after the ceremony. "I want you to make Izusan a place where we can live with a sense of safety."

The governor promised to do so in response.

