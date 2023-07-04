INTERVIEW: Japan Lawmaker Vows to Counter China's Anti-Spy Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese lawmakers plans to compile proposals this autumn for enacting a law to crack down on foreign espionage activities in the country, its leader, Shigeharu Aoyama, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"We aim to establish a legal system that helps prevent fraudulent intelligence activities," said Aoyama, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The proposals are designed to counter China's enhanced anti-espionage law, which was put into effect on Saturday, he said, expressing concerns that it will further threaten the safety of Japanese citizens in China.

"It's unclear what is considered an act of espionage," Aoyama said. "People working for foreign companies (in China) won't be able to have a casual conversation with Chinese people," he said.

"The law will clearly discourage foreign investments in China," he said, warning that this may cause a downfall in the Chinese economy. "Companies operating there need to withdraw at any cost," he said.

