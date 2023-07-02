Komeito Chief Wants Swim Season Avoided for N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday it would be better to avoid the upcoming swimming season for the planned release into the sea of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant.

"It's important not to invite negative rumors," Yamaguchi told reporters in the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima.

The Japanese government plans to start releasing the treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, in Fukushima Prefecture around this summer.

"I ask the government to decide on the timing carefully," Yamaguchi said. "I want the government to first give detailed explanations on the safety (of the treated water) to the Japanese public and the international community to ensure widespread understanding."

Referring to the continued opposition from local fishermen, Yamaguchi said he hopes the government will explain the water release plan thoroughly without rushing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]