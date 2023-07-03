Japan Lawmakers' Average Income Falls to 21.5 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The average income of lawmakers fell 990,000 yen from the previous year to 21.56 million yen in 2022, down for the fourth straight year, reports by Japan's two parliamentary chambers showed Monday.

By party, the average was highest at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Only two lawmakers, both from the LDP, earned more than 100 million yen in income.

The average across the Diet decreased after the previous year's top earner, who posted over 1 billion yen, left office as a House of Councillors lawmaker without running in the latest Upper House election last year.

Another reason was a 20 pct cut in parliament members' salaries implemented as the country fell into the COVID-19 crisis. The measure stayed in place until the end of July 2022.

At the LDP, the average income was 22.82 million yen. The Democratic Party for the People in the opposition side came second at 21.42 million yen, followed by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) at 20.89 million yen and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at 20.41 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]