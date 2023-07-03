Japan Roadside Land Prices Up 1.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Prices of land facing roads in Japan as of Jan. 1 rose 1.5 pct from a year before on average, the National Tax Agency said Monday.

The roadside land prices, used to calculate inheritance and gift taxes, continued to rise thanks to a modest recovery in Japan's economy. The urban areas led the overall rise as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on business activities waned.

The prices went up in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Of them, Hokkaido in northern Japan registered the biggest growth at 6.8 pct, reflecting the recent opening of a new home stadium for the professional baseball team Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in the city of Kitahiroshima and robust demand for residential land in and around the prefecture's capital, Sapporo.

Land prices rose 4.5 pct in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, backed by strong demand for condominiums, and 4.4 pct in Miyagi Prefecture thanks to increasing residential land prices mainly in the southern part of Sendai, the northeastern prefecture's capital.

