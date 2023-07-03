Osaka Gas Starts Power Demand Forecast Service Using AI

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Gas Co. said Monday that it has started a service to predict electricity demand and output by combining its weather forecast technology with artificial intelligence.

Osaka Gas has already signed contracts with major companies. It aims to realize sales of 300 million yen.

The gas supplier began researching weather forecasts in 2008, utilizing the results of the research for its own energy business.

In recent years, Osaka Gas conducted related demonstration tests in agriculture, construction and some other areas. It now started providing forecasts for fees.

The company's system analyzes past weather forecasts using an AI engine and predicts electricity demand and solar and thermal power output up to 10 days ahead.

