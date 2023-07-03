TSE Starts Prime 150 New Stock Price Index of Top Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday launched the JPX Prime 150 Index, a new stock price index consisting of 150 leading Japanese companies with high capital efficiency.

The index selects companies listed on the TSE's top-tier Prime section, such as Sony Group Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and Nintendo Co., based on market capitalization, price-to-book ratios and other criteria.

The new index is "designed to provide investors at home and abroad with options for fresh and medium- to long-term investments in Japanese stocks," said an official of the TSE, owned by the Japan Exchange Group, or JPX.

The component stocks will be replaced on a regular basis in August every year, beginning next year.

