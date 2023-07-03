At Least 4 Injured in Explosion, Fire at Building in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--At least four people were injured in an explosion and fire at a building in the Shinbashi district of Tokyo's Minato Ward on Monday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

All of them are believed to have sustained minor injuries, the MPD said.

The fire occurred at a restaurant on the second floor of the building some 300 meters west of JR Shinbashi Station, according to the police.

