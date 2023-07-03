Japan Diet to Receive Advance, Ex Post Facto Reports on State Funerals for Ex-PMs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--State funerals for former Japanese prime ministers should be reported to the Diet, the country's parliament, before and after the events, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno suggested Monday.

"It would be appropriate for the government to inform the Diet of its decision to hold a state funeral for a former prime minister and of how the event was held," Matsuno told a press conference.

He also noted that the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has no plan to adopt the parliamentary reporting rule.

On the criteria for former prime ministers to be commemorated by state funerals, the top government spokesman said the cabinet of the time will make decisions responsibly.

Meanwhile, he refrained from commenting on whether such a decision should be reported to the Diet.

