Japan Economic Mission with Okinawa Gov. Arrives in Beijing

Beijing, July 3 (Jiji Press)--A delegation from a Japanese organization promoting economic relations with China arrived in Beijing on Monday, marking the first such visit in four years after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation, sent by the Association for the Promotion of International Trade, consists of about 80 members including business leaders and Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki.

During the visit until Thursday, the Japanese delegation will meet with Chinese leadership figures and senior commerce ministry officials.

The visit comes amid growing concerns in the Japanese business community over the detention of Japanese nationals in China, including under its anti-espionage law. The delegation may raise the issue during meetings with Chinese officials.

Meanwhile, Okinawa Governor Tamaki, after the delegation's schedule in Beijing, will travel to Fuzhou, Fujian Province, to visit sites related to the southern Japan prefecture.

