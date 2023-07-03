Japan FY 2022 Tax Revenues Hit Record 71 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's tax revenues for fiscal 2022 rose 6.1 pct from the previous year to 71,137.4 billion yen, hitting a record high for the third consecutive year, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Corporate tax revenues rose thanks to a recovery in corporate earnings from the COVID-19 pandemic, while historic inflation pushed up consumption tax revenues. Income tax revenues also increased as wage hikes became more widespread.

The country's total tax revenues topped 70 trillion yen for the first time. It has been on a rising trend since slipping below 40 trillion yen in fiscal 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The fiscal 2022 total even outpaced the government's projection as of November last year of 68,359 billion yen.

According to the ministry's general account settlement summary, corporate tax revenues increased 9.5 pct to 14,939.8 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 2023.

