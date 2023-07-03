Japan Jan.-June New Auto Sales Up 17.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--New automobile sales in Japan in January-June rose 17.5 pct from a year before to 2,450,600 units, amid the easing impact of semiconductor shortages, industry data showed Monday.

The increase was also attributed to the recovery of economic activities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data were released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

In the first six months of 2023, sales of passenger cars and freight vehicles, excluding minivehicles, grew 21.7 pct to 1,564,335 units, and sales of minivehicles increased 10.7 pct to 886,265 units.

Sales rose at seven of eight major Japanese automakers, excluding Honda Motor Co. Toyota Motor Corp. marked sales growth of 33.2 pct, and Mazda Motor Corp. logged 26.2 pct. The remaining five posted increases of about 9 to 16 pct.

