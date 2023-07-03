Japan, N. Korea Held Working-Level Talks: S. Korean Daily

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Working-level officials from Japan and North Korea held several behind-the-scenes meetings in June, including in China and Singapore, a South Korean newspaper reported Monday.

The Japanese and North Korean officials failed to narrow gaps in their views on such issues as the abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago and the holding of high-level talks, the Dong-A Ilbo daily quoted an intelligence source as saying in the report.

The source reportedly said that Japan had informed the United States in advance of the meetings.

The newspaper said that if the interests of Japan and North Korea coincide, it could lead to high-level talks, noting that Japan is eager to resolve the abduction issue while North Korea wants to weaken cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea.

At a press conference Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied the report, saying, "There is no such fact."

