4 Major Japan Dept. Stores Log Higher Sales in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--All four of Japan's major department store operators posted Monday year-on-year same-store sales growth for June.

Sales of travel goods were robust after the government downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk infectious disease category in May.

Stronger buying appetite among foreign visitors to Japan thanks to a cheap yen also contributed to brisk department store sales.

Sales increased 11.2 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., 13.4 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co., 7.1 pct at Takashimaya Co. and 7.4 pct at Seven & i Holdings Co.'s Sogo & Seibu Co.

By product, foreign luxury brand goods, watches and jewelry accessories remained popular. Travel bags and casual summer clothing also sold well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]