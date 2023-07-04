Japan Opposition Lawmakers, Taiwan Pres. Agree to Enhance Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese opposition lawmakers, including former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, on Monday agreed with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to promote friendly relations between Japan and Taiwan, the office of the president said.

"Japan is always an important partner for democracy for Taiwan," Tsai said, expressing her gratitude for Japan's cross-party support for Taiwan.

Touching on the importance of respect for human rights and the rule of law, Maehara, a member of the Democratic Party for the People, said, "We want to further develop friendly relations with Taiwan, which shares universal values."

"Japan will fully support the people of Taiwan, who oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force," he added, apparently keeping China's growing military pressure on Taiwan in mind.

Earlier on Monday, the Japanese lawmakers met with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, who has announced his intention to run in the Taiwanese presidential election in January 2024.

