Japan Names Defense Policy Official Masuda as Vice Min.

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to promote Kazuo Masuda, 59, director-general of the Defense Ministry's Defense Policy Bureau, to vice minister to succeed Atsuo Suzuki, who will retire July 14.

The government also appointed Masaki Fukasawa, 58, director-general of the ministry's Bureau of Policies for Regional Society, as commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency under the ministry.

Koichiro Nakajima, 56, executive secretary to the prime minister, will return to the ministry to take the post of director-general of the minister's Secretariat. Nakajima will be succeeded by Koji Ueda, defense councillor for cybersecurity and information technology management, effective from Monday.

The post of Defense Policy Bureau director-general will go to Koji Kano, 57, councillor at the Cabinet Secretariat.

Masuda joined the Defense Agency, the predecessor of the ministry, in 1988 and served as councillor at the Cabinet Secretariat and executive secretary to the prime minister before becoming head of the Defense Policy Bureau in July 2021.

