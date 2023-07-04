Japan to Allow Elderly to Get My Number Card without Password

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will allow elderly people to obtain their My Number personal identification cards without setting a password.

Internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto announced the plan at a press conference Tuesday, as some elderly people are apparently reluctant to apply for the card out of concern that it is difficult for them to remember a password.

From as early as November, elderly people will be able to choose not to set a password when making their My Number cards. The plan is part of the government's efforts to promote the card.

Holders of the cards without a password, however, will be unable to obtain residency and other certificates at convenience stores or use the Mynaportal portal site for cardholders.

In autumn 2024, the government plans to abolish the current health insurance certificates and integrate them into My Number cards, while setting a transition period until autumn 2025 during which the existing certificates will remain usable.

