Only 38 Pct in Japan Aware of Biases on Social Media: Govt

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Only 38.1 pct in Japan are aware that opinions and information close to their own thoughts tend to be displayed on social media, a Japanese government annual report said Tuesday.

The number is far lower than over 70 pct in the United States, Germany and China, said the 2023 white paper on information and communications released by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

Social media service providers use recommendation functions to display information deemed likely to interest users on their smartphones more often than other information.

Continued exposure to similar opinions and information could enhance biases and cause social division, according to the white paper.

"To realize a healthy information space, more efforts need to be made by various parties concerned," the report said. "It is also necessary to improve the literacy of those who use such services."

